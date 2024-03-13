|
ROBIT PLC’S ANNUAL REPORT 2023 PUBLISHED
ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 MARCH 2024 AT 13.00 EET
Robit Plc’s Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2023 have today been published in Finnish and English on the company’s website at? https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/.
The Annual Report contains Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements 2023. The Financial Statements includes Consolidated Financial Statements, Robit Plc’s Parent Company’s Statements, and the Auditor’s Report.
Robit Plc’s updated Remuneration Policy has also been published today on the aforementioned website.
The pdf file of the Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement, Remuneration Report and Remuneration Policy for the year 2023 are attached to this release.
Robit Plc publishes the Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors also in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The Financial Statements is available in Finnish in XHTML format on the aforementioned website and attached to this release.
ROBIT PLC
Ville Peltonen
Further information:
Ville Peltonen, Group CFO
+358 40 759 9142
ville.peltonen@robitgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key media
www.robitgroup.com
Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.
Attachments:
- Annual Report 2023
- Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors (XHTML)
- Corporate Governance Statement 2023
- Remuneration Report 2023
- Remuneration Policy
