ROBIT PLC’S ANNUAL REPORT, CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT AND REMUNERATION REPORT FOR THE YEAR 2022 HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Robit Plc’s Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2022 have today been published in Finnish and English in PDF format on the company’s website at? https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ .

The Annual Report contains Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements 2022. The Financial Statements includes Consolidated Financial Statements, Robit Plc’s Parent Company’s Statements, and the Auditor’s Report.

The PDF file of the Annual Report, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for the year 2022 are attached to this release.

Robit Plc publishes the Financial Statements and Report of the Board of Directors also in accordance with European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements with the format of the report being Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary statements of the Financial Statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The Financial Statements is available in Finnish in XHTML format at https://www.robitgroup.com/investor/financial-information/ and attached to this release.

Robit is the expert focused on high quality drilling consumables for mining and construction markets globally to help you drill Further. Faster. Robit strives to be world number one company in drilling consumables. Through our high and proven quality Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical products, and our expert services, we deliver saving in drilling costs to our customers. Robit has its own sales and service points in seven countries and an active distributor network through which it sells to more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com .

