ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 9 MAY 2022 AT 13.00 P.M.

ROBIT PLC'S FINANCING AGREEMENT EXTENDED

Robit Plc has agreed with its main financing bank to extend the financing agreement signed on June 8, 2021. According to the original agreement, the loan is a three-year rolling loan with a total loan period of five years. The loan is renewed annually for a new period of three years.

In accordance with the financing agreement, the loan repayments of EUR 1.5 million are due semi-annually and the next installment is June 30, 2022. The loan capital is currently EUR 25 million.

Robit Plc's equity ratio on March 31, 2022 was 44.1%.

Robit Plc is satisfied with the trust of the main financing bank and the solution that has secured financing for the growth of the coming years as well.

Robit Plc announced its initial financing agreement in a stock exchange release on June 8, 2021.



