|
20.08.2022 17:23:00
Roblox: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
It has been nerve-wracking for Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) investors. The company came public during the pandemic, which was an excellent time for its business as users spent their time playing online games during the lockdown. The boom, however, turned into a bust lately as users went back to school and work.Roblox's stock price went through a similar process. The company went public at around $45 and reached about $142 within months. The stock then corrected to a low of $22 before dropping to $42 this Friday.Investors' attitude toward the company has been volatile, and the earnings in the second quarter of 2022 should explain why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!