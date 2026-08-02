Reddit Aktie
WKN DE: A406FX / ISIN: US75734B1008
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02.08.2026 09:45:00
Roblox and Reddit Stocks Just Both Crashed More Than 20%, but Only One Is a Buy
The stocks of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) both crashed after they reported earnings after the bell on July 30. However, Reddit is the only one worth buying on the dip, in my view. Let's look at why.Both Roblox and Reddit stocks have had tough years, with Roblox plunging nearly 60% this year and the latter 40%. While both stocks sank more than 20% following their latest earnings reports, Reddit looks like the much better bet to rebound, while Roblox is starting to look like a broken company.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Reddit
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30.07.26
|Ausblick: Reddit präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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30.04.26
|Ausblick: Reddit verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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31.03.26
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