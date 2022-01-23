|
Roblox Earnings: What to Watch When the Metaverse Player Reports on Feb. 15
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a gaming-platform operator, is slated to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results after the market close on Tuesday, Feb. 15. An analyst conference call is scheduled for the following day at 8:30 a.m. ET. Investors will probably be approaching the report with cautious optimism. The reasons for optimism? Roblox has been posting strong revenue growth since it became publicly traded in March 2021 via a direct listing (rather than a traditional initial public offering) on the New York Stock Exchange. Moreover, the company has the potential of being a major participant in the burgeoning metaverse.The reasons for caution? Last quarter, Roblox slightly beat Wall Street's earnings expectation, but it has significantly missed analysts' bottom-line estimate in the previous quarters it's reported since going public. At this early stage in its journey as a public entity, investors have been more concerned with revenue growth than with earnings. However, in 2022, investors will likely be placing more importance on the bottom line for all companies than they did in 2021. Stocks in general and especially those in the technology realm have been under pressure this year because Federal Reserve interest rate hikes are on the near-term horizon. Continue reading
