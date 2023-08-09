|
09.08.2023 15:52:55
Roblox Plunges On Wider Loss In Q2 Below View
(RTTNews) - Shares of video game developer Roblox Corporation (RBLX) are falling more than 20% Wednesday morning after reporting wider loss in the second quarter below analysts' view.
The company reported net loss of $282.78 million or $0.46 per share, wider than $176.44 million or $0.30 per share in the same quarter a year ago, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.45 loss per share.
Revenue was, however up 15% to $680.8 million, compared with the consensus estimate of $784.86 million.
RBLX, currently at $29.94, has traded in the range of $25.32 - $53.88 in the last 1 year.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!