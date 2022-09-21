|
Roblox Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) enjoyed a brief period as a stock market darling following its March 2021 initial public offering. But the story surrounding the stock has changed as growth has slowed and turbulence has roiled the broader market. The gaming and metaverse company's share price has tumbled 64% across this year's trading, and it's off 72.5% from the peak it hit late last year. Should investors treat the dramatic valuation pullback as a buying opportunity, or would it be smarter to stay far away from this volatile growth stock? Let's take a look at the bullish and bearish arguments for the stock and try to determine what comes next for Roblox. Image Source: Getty Images.Continue reading
