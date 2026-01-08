Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
08.01.2026 21:43:23
Roblox Stock: Down More Than 10% Already In 2026, Is It Time to Buy This Growth Stock?
Roblox's (NYSE: RBLX) stock has slid to start 2026. After closing 2025 at around $81, shares of the gaming platform are now trading in the low $70s. That's a drop of a bit more than 10% in just the first handful of trading days of the new year.Moves like that can tempt investors to buy the dip. Maybe the market is finally giving investors a chance to buy a high-growth business at a discount?Or is the more informed takeaway here not as bullish? Maybe the stock is simply giving back a little froth after a huge run, while the valuation still assumes a lot of good news ahead?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
