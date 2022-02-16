|
Roblox Stock Plunges on Earnings Miss: 6 Metrics You Should See
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) reported fourth-quarter 2021 results after the market close on Tuesday, Feb. 15, that disappointed investors. Shares of the video-gaming platform operator dropped 15.3% in Tuesday's after-hours trading session.The market's initial reaction is in part attributable to the quarter's bottom line significantly missing the Wall Street consensus estimate. Investors were probably also not pleased with the January 2022 key metric estimates the company provided. They reflect a slower start to the first quarter of this year than many investors were likely expecting.Investors will know more after the analyst conference call, which was scheduled for today at 8:30 a.m. ET. Continue reading
