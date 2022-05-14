|
Roblox Stock Shoots Higher After Investor Update: Should You Buy Now?
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) updated investors by releasing its first quarter of 2022 earnings on May 10. The company then held a conference call to discuss the results on the morning following the announcement. Investors liked what they heard from the metaverse pioneer, and the stock price is shooting higher. The stock was under pressure for several quarters as investors worried about how customer engagement would adapt as economies reopened. The update assuaged some of those concerns, but Roblox stock is still some 80% off its high even after the recent rise. Let's look closer at some of the Q1 figures and determine if investors should buy the stock now. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
