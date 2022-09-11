|
11.09.2022 23:22:15
Roblox Stock Update: Advertising Is Coming in 2022
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is one of the pioneers of the metaverse. The company is expanding how it monetizes its user base by adding advertising to the mix. This video discusses the implications of that decision for the business. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 09, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 10, 2022.Continue reading
