Roblox's Stock Price Fell Over 20% on Wednesday, but Is It Game Over?

Today's video focuses on Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and why its stock price dropped over 20% on Wednesday after the company reported earnings. In the video, I also discuss some bullish reasons why this could be a growth-style investment for those who can stomach this growth company's volatility. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Nov. 9, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 9, 2022.Continue reading