WKN DE: A3D133 / ISIN: KYG6693P1063

25.02.2026 14:10:23

Robo.ai To Acquire 51% Stake In Chinasky Car Trading

(RTTNews) - Robo.ai Inc. (AIIO, AIIOW) on Wednesday entered into a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Chinasky Car Trading FZE.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition is intended to transform CCT's trade network in the Jebel Ali Free Zone into a global distribution hub for Robo.ai.

The hub will support deployment of the company's intelligent hardware portfolio, including robotaxis, eVTOL aircraft and logistics robots.

Chinasky Car Trading generated revenue of more than AED 100 million or about $30 million in fiscal 2025 and operates across more than 20 markets in Central Asia, North Africa and Eastern Europe.

In the pre-market trading, Robo.ai Inc. is 10.40% higher at $0.1218 on the Nasdaq.

Nachrichten zu NWTN Incorporation Registered Shs-B-

Analysen zu NWTN Incorporation Registered Shs-B-

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NWTN Incorporation Registered Shs-B-

