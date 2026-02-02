SEC Aktie
Robocap Offloads 35,000 NICE Shares Worth $5.1 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing
Robocap Asset Management Ltd fully exited its position in NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) during the fourth quarter, according to a February 2, 2026, SEC filing, selling 34,940 shares for an estimated $5.06 million based on quarterly average pricing.An SEC filing dated February 2, 2026, shows Robocap Asset Management Ltd sold its entire holding of 34,940 shares in NICE during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $5.06 million, based on the quarter’s average share price. The fund’s quarter-end position in NICE dropped to zero, with the net position value reduction reflecting both the sale and changes in share price.Robocap Asset Management Ltd fully exited NICE, reducing its exposure by 4.5% of reported U.S. equity assets; post-trade stake is 0% of 13F AUM.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
