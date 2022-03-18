Robot Roadshow Heads to Las Vegas, Nevada

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that its Robot Roadshow is landing in Las Vegas March 22 – 25, 2022.

Knightscope’s crime-fighting robots are touring the U.S. and will be on display in Las Vegas for a limited time. Visit this space-age, NASA-like "pod” and experience all the technology that is enabling these robots to help make sites safer today from Hawaii to Rhode Island. A short video of a past event hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department may be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/645787920.

Each Roadshow landing is virtually attended by a Knightscope expert, and visitors will be able to interact directly with each of our Autonomous Security Robots and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more about Knightscope.

Las Vegas Robot Roadshow landings will be held from 10:00am – 2:00pm Pacific Time. There is no charge to participate in or visit the Roadshow and available slots fill up fast, so RSVP is recommended. Sign up for an appointment here.

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

This press release may contain ”forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ”should,” ”may,” ”intends,” ”anticipates,” ”believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” ”proposes” and similar expressions. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in the offering circular filed with the SEC on January 26, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

