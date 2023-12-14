Robotexts Reach 13 Billion in November, According to Robokiller Insights

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotexts increased by 8% to 13.9 billion amid the holiday shopping season, a far cry from 2022 robotexts within the same timeframe. Meanwhile, robocalls dropped to 4.5 billion , a 6% decrease from October, according to Robokiller insights.

Last year, Robokiller identified a barrage of robotexts related to brand marketing as brands tried to capitalize on the holiday shopping season to gain potential customers. This year is much different as brands are striking a balance between promoting their products and respecting customer opt-in preferences, which accounts for the reduction in total spam texts.

Brands send fewer robotexts this holiday season, but profits rise

Despite receiving fewer spam text messages, consumers spent 7.5% more on Black Friday than they did in 2022 . With brand marketing messages significantly dialed back in 2023, brands still benefited from increased sales, creating a win-win scenario for brands and consumers who may view these types of messages as unwanted.

Robocalls remain below 5 billion

Robocalls have hovered between 4 and 5 billion since September. Although robocalls remain stagnant in terms of volume, consumer losses to these phone scams have yet to dip. It's no surprise that robocalls declined in November, as yearly trends continue to hold coupled with government efforts to reduce spam calls like car warranty and student loan robocalls have paid dividends, but losses still remain elevated, which is a cause for concern.

Scammers are adapting their tactics to specifically target consumers with sophisticated robocall schemes like fake charity donation requests, cryptocurrency scams, and various AI scams, like those that clone family members' voices to steal money, and it's working. Consumers have already lost $65 billion to robocall scams in 2023, which is the same amount lost in 2022, and with a few weeks left in the year, losses to these scams could break last year's record.

November key trends

Top robotexts nationwide:

Robotext Category Estimated Robotexts Delivery (Amazon, USPS, UPS) 1,035,423,588 Bank 340,162,205 Apple + hardware 199,216,353 Travel 143,125,409

Top robotext states:

State Estimated robotexts Estimated robotexts per person Washington, D.C. 65,864,340 158 Oklahoma 267,614,561 118 Missouri 514,361,152 105 Louisiana 301,681,908 101

Top robocalls nationwide:

Robocall category Estimated robocalls Health Insurance 103,822,043 Debt Collector 81,252,034 Financial Service 72,224,030

Top robocalled states per capita:

State Estimated robocalls Estimated robocalls per person Texas 327,394,849 14 Oklahoma 44,635,236 14 Arkansas 30,639,960 12 Georgia 104,311,797 12

How to stop phone scams

At Robokiller, it's our mission to create a world without spam. In addition to downloading the Robokiller app , follow these tips to protect yourself against spam texts and spam calls .

Additionally, if your brand is interested in protecting against scams perpetrated under its name, contact our enterprise service team .

About Robokiller

Trusted by more than 12 million people, Robokiller is the award-winning spam call + text blocker app that blocks 99% of dangerous phone scams. Winner of the FTC's Robocalls Against Humanity competition, Robokiller uses AI+machine learning to identify and block any incoming spam call and text within 0.01 seconds of it reaching a users' phone - all before they ever see it. To date, Robokiller has blocked over 1 billion phone scams and prevented over $700 million in consumer losses.

Robokiller's proprietary data insights have been featured by The New York Times, ABC World News, Good Morning America, and many others. Robokiller is available for download in the Apple App Store and Google Play . To learn more, visit www.robokiller.com . Robokiller, a Teltech brand, is a division of Mosaic Group, an IAC Company (NASDAQ: IAC).

