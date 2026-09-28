ROC Secures $64.3 Mln DOJ Contract For Digital Evidence Platform

(RTTNews) - Rank One Computing Corp. (ROC), an artificial intelligence software company, on Monday announced that it has been awarded an eight-year contract worth $64.3 million by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Under the contract, ROC Evidence will support the DOJ's Digital Evidence Review Platform program.

The company said that the contract includes a committed one-year base period valued at approximately $7 million.

The contract also includes seven one-year option periods, which may be exercised at the DOJ's discretion and subject to the availability of appropriations.

The company said the award builds on its recent federal ABIS contract and strengthens its position in the federal government market.

The company also said the contract reinforces the strategic value of its acquisition of ZTC, which expanded ROC Evidence's digital forensics and federal capabilities.

The company will develop and support the platform for the ingestion, review, analysis, and production of digital evidence for federal prosecutions.

The platform will handle e-discovery content, including cellphone and social media data.

In the pre-market trading, Rank One Computing Corp is 5.43% higher at $4.2700 on the Nasdaq.