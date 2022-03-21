RoC® Skincare Unveils New Derm Correxion® Line at AAD

Brand introduces first innovation from the new franchise developed with dermatologists and plastic surgeons

NEW YORK, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoC® Skincare today announces the launch of the brand's Derm Correxion® franchise with the first innovation from the line, RoC Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Serum, to be showcased at this year's American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting March 25-29, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts.

RoC Derm Correxion Fill + Treat serum is a non-invasive wrinkle filling treatment that targets the appearance of stubborn lines instantly and over time using a patent-pending 3D approach that works deep within skin's surface, targeting all layers. Three forms of Hyaluronic Acid begin working right away to plump and fill the look of lines, while pure RoC Retinol works deep within the skin's surface to support cell turnover and collagen to visibly reduce wrinkles. Swertiamarin, an ingredient inspired by its use in the U.S. Military to help treat damaged skin, supports the rebuilding of epidermal layers that are lost as we age. In clinical studies, 97% of users instantly had fine lines and wrinkles visibly plumped and filled, and within four weeks, 100% showed improvement in the look of hard-to-treat wrinkles, including crow's feet, laugh lines and "11" lines (between the eyebrows).

"As a leader in Retinol for decades, RoC continues to research and innovate on this gold standard of anti-aging, pushing the boundaries to provide lasting skin health and beauty benefits," says Art Pellegrino, Senior Vice President of R&D at RoC Skincare. "With the launch of Derm Correxion, we are excited to leverage new data from our research on Retinol's increased efficacy when formulated with Hyaluronic Acid."

RoC Derm Correxion is the culmination of a multi-year research and development program in partnership with an advisory board of dermatologists and plastic surgeons whose insights and understanding of patient needs and desires were leveraged to create topical, high-efficacy skincare solutions. Doctors on this advisory board include:

Joshua Zeichner , MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist, New York, NY

, MD, Board-Certified Dermatologist, Anna Guanche , MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist, Calabasas, CA

, MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist, Melissa K. Levin , MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist, New York, NY

, MD, FAAD, Board-Certified Dermatologist, Sarmela Sunder, MD, Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon, Beverly Hills, CA

Wendy Lee , MD, Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology & Dermatology specializing in oculofacial plastic and reconstructive surgery, Miami, FL

"We created this line as an affordable, accessible option for consumers to experience the instant benefits of a highly effective wrinkle-filling treatment. We are honored to have partnered with top skincare medical professionals in the field to bring our vision and our Brand's dermatologist-recommended heritage to life," says Fernando Acosta, CEO of RoC Skincare.

RoC Skincare will be present at the AAD meeting for dermatologists interested in a first look at the new science and innovation presented by the brand. Consumers can now purchase RoC Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Serum at Walmart and on the RoC e-commerce site. The collection will roll out nationally with additional innovation at major food, drug and mass retailers by September 2022. For more information, visit RoCSkincare.com or follow @rocskincare on Instagram.

ABOUT ROC SKINCARE

RoC has been revolutionizing skincare since 1957 when Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, a French pharmacist at the Rogé Cavaillès pharmacy, created the first hypoallergenic skincare formulations. This was the first of many collaborations with dermatologists to provide them with safe and effective products for their patients. For more than 60 years, that has been the foundational philosophy at RoC, inspiring a history of firsts: The first broad spectrum UV protection to proactively prevent signs of aging and the first to discover a method for stabilizing Retinol. By combining Retinol with antioxidants and using innovative packaging, RoC made it possible to deliver Retinol's anti-aging benefits safely and effectively for daily use. Today, Retinol is still one of the greatest anti-aging discoveries in the history of skincare.

