ROC Title Celebrates Outstanding Growth and Record Openings in March

PHOENIX, and LAS VEGAS, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ROC Title, a full-service title and escrow company with six locations serving Nevada and Arizone, is celebrating continued growth and record openings in March across both states. In the first quarter of the year, the company grew 52 percent compared to the same period last year, more than any other title company in Nevada and Arizona. In just over four years in business, ROC Title is now one of the top ten title companies in Las Vegas, NV.

"Our growth and success is due to the dedication of our talented ROCSTARS closing escrows on time," said Tara Johnson, ROC Title President. "We're also very visible in our communities and serving people is what it's all about."

The company is committed to its communities and is a proud sponsor of the Women's Council of REALTORS®. Its team also gives back through local volunteerism and fundraisers. Recently the company participated in the Beverly Carter Foundation event in Las Vegas to bring awareness to REALTORS® safety. Additionally, the company sponsored "Light the Night," a charity bowling event held at the Suncoast in Las Vegas to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. ROC Title also provided free escrow and title for a successful St. Jude's Dream Home® Giveaway.

ROC Title sets itself apart with a commitment to closing escrows on time and providing lower costs versus the competition. The awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices have helped ROC Title achieve number one market share in three of the largest real estate offices in Las Vegas. More growth is expected as the company is attracting top talent while expanding to new locations throughout the year.

ABOUT ROC TITLE

ROC Title was founded in 2015 and now operates six full-service offices across Nevada and Arizona. Besides the awesome culture, modern marketing and branding, and dynamic offices, their talented and caring ROCSTARS are committed to closing escrows on time while providing lower costs versus the competition with the clear understanding that everyone loves value.

