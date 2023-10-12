|
Roche: 10-year Efficacy Data Show MS Drug OCREVUS' Impact On Preventing Disability Progression
(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced Thursday new clinical and real-world data for OCREVUS (ocrelizumab) in patients with relapsing or primary progressive multiple sclerosis, i.e., RMS or PPMS.
Multiple sclerosis or MS is a chronic disease that occurs when the immune system abnormally attacks the insulation and support around nerve cells in the central nervous system, causing inflammation and consequent damage, which may eventually lead to disability.
OCREVUS is the first and only disease-modifying treatment or DMT in multiple sclerosis to benefit both people with RMS and PPMS and now has 10 years of follow-up data from its three Phase III trials.
Roche noted that the 10-year efficacy data highlighted OCREVUS' impact on preventing disability progression and maintaining mobility in both relapsing and progressive forms of MS.
The new OCREVUS data show that after 10 years of treatment, 77% of people with RMS were free from disability progression and 92% continue to walk unaided.
The company added that 10-year safety data from over 6,000 patients continue to reinforce consistent long-term safety profile of OCREVUS.
The new data was presented at the 9th Joint ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Meeting (European and Americas Committees for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis).
OCREVUS is approved in more than 100 countries across North America, South America, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia as well as in Australia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the EU. Across the globe, more than 300,000 people with MS have been treated with OCREVUS.
