Roche 9-month Sales Up 2%; Confirms 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Roche reported that, in the first nine months, the Group generated sales growth of 2%, or 1% in francs, year-over-year to 47 billion Swiss francs. Sales of the Pharmaceuticals Division were at the same level as in the previous year, at 33.2 billion Swiss francs. The company noted that the newer medicines Ocrevus, Hemlibra, Evrysdi and Phesgo continued their strong growth during the period. Sales in the Diagnostics Division was up 6%, for the period.

For 2022, Roche expects stable sales or sales growth in the low-single-digit range at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow in the low- to mid-single-digit range at constant exchange rates. Roche plans to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.

