Roche Aktie
WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043
|
08.06.2026 08:50:09
Roche And Nurix Ink $2.3 Bln Collaboration To Co-Develop BTK Degrader Bexobrutideg
(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX). The two companies will co-develop and co-commercialise bexobrutideg (NX-5948), Nurix's investigational Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) degrader. The collaboration spans a clinical development plan across B-cell malignancies, immunology, and neurology, complementing Roche's established strengths in haematology while extending its pipeline into new therapeutic areas.
As per the terms of the agreement, Nurix will receive an upfront cash payment of US$700 million and is eligible for development, regulatory, and sales milestones, bringing the potential total deal value to US$2.3 billion. Development costs will be shared, with Nurix covering 40% and Roche 60%. Profits and losses from U.S. commercialisation will be split equally, while outside the U.S., Roche will lead commercialisation and Nurix will receive royalties ranging from the low- to high-teens.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. The parties currently expect the transaction to close in the third quarter of 2026.
Bexobrutideg (NX-5948) is an investigational, orally bioavailable, brain-penetrant BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and potentially diseases in immunology and neurology. BTK is a central signaling node controlling B cell growth, development and immunologic activity.
NRIX closed at $14.64 on June 5, down $0.64 or 4.19%. However, in overnight trading, the stock surged to $17.48, up $2.84 or 19.40%.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh
|
07.05.26
|Roche-Aktie kaum verändert: Pharmariese baut Diagnostikgeschäft mit Milliarden-Deal aus (Dow Jones)
|
23.03.26
|Roche-Aktie reagiert positiv auf Stopp der SMA- und FSHD-Studien (Dow Jones)
|
09.03.26
|Roche-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Brustkrebstherapie verfehlt klinisches Primärziel (finanzen.at)
|
02.03.26
|Roche-Aktie fällt dennoch: Pharmariese sieht Durchbruch bei oraler MS-Therapie (Dow Jones)
|
16.02.26
|Roche-Aktie stabil: Positive Phase-III-Daten für Gazyva bei seltener Nierenerkrankung (Dow Jones)
|
27.01.26
|Roche-Aktie verliert dennoch: Pharmakonzern erzielt mit CT-388 deutlichen Gewichtsverlust in Studie (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|Roche-Aktie fällt: Genentech verdoppelt Investition in Werk in North-Carolina (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.25