05.12.2022 17:00:00
Roche Announces Brad Moore as President and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America
INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the appointment of Brad Moore as president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America, effective January 1, 2023. Moore currently serves as senior vice president, Core Lab and Point of Care, within Roche Diagnostics North America.
Moore will succeed and report to Matt Sause, who was recently appointed CEO of Roche Diagnostics globally, effective January 1, 2023. The position will continue to be based at Roche Diagnostics' North American headquarters in Indianapolis.
"Brad has a proven reputation for delivering outstanding results and is a highly effective leader," said Matt Sause, current president and CEO of Roche Diagnostics North America and incumbent CEO of Roche Diagnostics. "I'm confident his experience will be a tremendous asset for the North America team, our customers and patients."
Moore joined Roche in October 2016 as Head of North America Diabetes Care, leading commercial operations for the U.S. and Canada. In 2019, the role expanded to include the broader scope of Europe and North American commercial operations in mature markets in Europe, the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand within Roche Diabetes Care. In 2020, Moore assumed his current position, leading the newly-created Core Lab and Point of Care commercial business unit.About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalized healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.
In recognizing our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceutical industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.
Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.
For more information, please visit www.roche.com.
Media Contact
Jonathon Hosea, U.S. External Communication
jonathon.hosea@roche.com
+1 317 287 9032
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roche-announces-brad-moore-as-president-and-ceo-of-roche-diagnostics-north-america-301694169.html
SOURCE Roche
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
