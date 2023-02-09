|
09.02.2023 17:00:00
Roche announces donation of essential medicines and diagnostic solutions to the people affected by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria
Basel, 9 February 2023 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced a donation to Türkiye and Syria with a total value of 1.5 million Swiss Francs. This includes medicines, other products and financial support. Among others, we are committed to donating 120,000 packages of Rocephin, a critical antibiotic used to treat the symptoms of many kinds of bacterial infections and listed on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines. In addition we are committed to donating much needed supplies for diabetes management. Roche is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria on February 6, 2023 and is working diligently to support the people of Türkiye and Syria with medical products in accordance with Roche’s overall mission. Our thoughts are with the people affected by this tragedy and their families. We can confirm that all our employees are safe and accounted for. For those Roche colleagues who have lost their homes, Roche will provide temporary accommodation and will actively support them.About Roche Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice. In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com. All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. Roche Group Media RelationsPhone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com Hans Trees, PhDPhone: +41 79 407 72 58 Nathalie AltermattPhone: +41 79 771 05 25 Karsten KleinePhone: +41 79 461 86 83 Nina MählitzPhone: +41 79 327 54 74 Dr. Barbara von SchnurbeinPhone: +41 79 699 97 44 Sileia Urech Phone: +41 79 935 81 48 Attachment 09022023_MR_Roche_earthquake_donation_en
