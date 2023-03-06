06.03.2023 07:11:36

Roche Announces FDA Approval Of Label Expansion For VENTANA PD-L1 Assay

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the FDA has approved the VENTANA PD-L1 Assay as a companion diagnostic to identify non-small cell lung cancer patients eligible for treatment with Libtayo, a PD-1 inhibitor therapy developed by Regeneron. The company noted that the VENTANA PD-L1 Assay is the only FDA approved product available with NSCLC indications for four different immunotherapy drugs, offering oncologists a broad range of treatment options for patients.

Roche said the additional approval will allow more patients with locally advanced and metastatic NSCLC broader access to the immunotherapy Libtayo.

