|
06.03.2023 07:11:36
Roche Announces FDA Approval Of Label Expansion For VENTANA PD-L1 Assay
(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the FDA has approved the VENTANA PD-L1 Assay as a companion diagnostic to identify non-small cell lung cancer patients eligible for treatment with Libtayo, a PD-1 inhibitor therapy developed by Regeneron. The company noted that the VENTANA PD-L1 Assay is the only FDA approved product available with NSCLC indications for four different immunotherapy drugs, offering oncologists a broad range of treatment options for patients.
Roche said the additional approval will allow more patients with locally advanced and metastatic NSCLC broader access to the immunotherapy Libtayo.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.23
|Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche hält Umsatz 2022 stabil - 2023 Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang erwartet (Dow Jones)
|
27.12.22
|Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA gibt grünes Licht für Roches Lymphom-Behandlung Lunsumio (Dow Jones)
|
08.12.22
|Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: US-Arzneimittelbehörde gibt Roche die Zulassung für Alzheimer-Test (Dow Jones)
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Roche zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Roche mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.06.21
|Roche-Aktie in Grün: FDA erteilt Roche-Arznei Notfallzulassung zur COVID-19-Behandlung (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.20
|Roche-Aktie höher: Roche unterstützt Modernas Covid-19-Impfstoffstudien mit Antikörpertests - Moderna-Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)
|
22.07.20
|Ausblick: Roche stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)