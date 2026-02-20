Roche Aktie

Roche für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.02.2026 07:36:16

Roche Announces Filing Acceptance Of New Drug Application For Giredestrant

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY, RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced that the FDA has accepted the company's New Drug Application for giredestrant, an investigational oral therapy, in combination with everolimus for the treatment of adult patients with oestrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, ESR1-mutated locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer following recurrence or progression on a prior endocrine-based regimen. The FDA is expected to make a decision on the approval by 18 December 2026.

The filing acceptance is based on the phase III evERA Breast Cancer study results. In the coming weeks, Roche will submit the giredestrant phase III lidERA data in early-stage breast cancer to health authorities worldwide, including the FDA.

At last close, shares of Roche were trading at 368.20 francs, down 0.30%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh

mehr Nachrichten