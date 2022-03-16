|
16.03.2022 07:26:06
Roche Announces New Positive Long-term Efficacy And Safety Data For Evrysdi In SMA
(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced Wednesday new positive long-term efficacy and safety data for Evrysdi (risdiplam) in a broad population of people with spinal muscular atrophy or SMA.
The company noted that long-term efficacy data from the pivotal SUNFISH study confirm that increases in motor function are sustained at three years while adverse events decreased over the same period.
Evrysdi is a survival motor neuron 2 or SMN2 splicing modifier designed to treat SMA caused by mutations in chromosome 5q that lead to SMN protein deficiency. Evrysdi is administered daily at home in liquid form by mouth or by feeding tube.
The presentations included new three-year data from the SUNFISH study which further confirmed the long-term efficacy and safety of Evrysdi in a broad population of people aged 2-25 years with Type 2 or Type 3 SMA. Additional presentations included exploratory two-year efficacy data from SUNFISH Part 2, demonstrating improvement in or stabilisation of motor function with Evrysdi compared to an untreated external control group.
Evrysdi was well-tolerated over the three-year time period in the SUNFISH study. The overall rate of adverse events in SUNFISH decreased over three years, and a trend towards a lower rate of serious adverse events (was observed in the third year of treatment.
Roche also announced updated interim data from the RAINBOWFISH study in pre-symptomatic babies with SMA under two months of age. The results demonstrate that the majority of babies treated with Evrysdi for at least 12 months were able to stand and walk within timeframes typical of healthy babies.
The data were presented at the Muscular Dystrophy Association or MDA Clinical and Scientific Conference, March 13-16, 2022.
