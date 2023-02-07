Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Study Of Crovalimab In PNH

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced positive results from the global phase III COMMODORE 2 study, evaluating the efficacy and safety of crovalimab in people with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria or PNH who have not been previously treated with complement inhibitors.

Paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria is a rare and life-threatening blood condition in which red blood cells are destroyed by the complement system. This causes symptoms such as anaemia, fatigue, blood clots and kidney disease. C5 inhibitors can be effective in treating the condition.

The phase III COMMODORE 2 study met its co-primary efficacy endpoints of transfusion avoidance and control of haemolysis. Results showed that crovalimab, a novel, investigational anti-C5 recycling monoclonal antibody, given as a subcutaneous injection every four weeks, achieved disease control and was non-inferior to eculizumab, a current standard of care, which is given intravenously every two weeks.

The results of the phase III COMMODORE 1 study in people with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria switching from currently approved C5 inhibitors, supported the favourable benefit-risk profile of crovalimab, as seen in the pivotal COMMODORE 2 study.

Data from both studies will be submitted to regulatory authorities around the world and presented at an upcoming medical meeting, Roche said in a statement.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com