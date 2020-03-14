Roche Annual General Meeting 2020 to take place under special conditions set by the authorities - electronic voting strongly recommended

Annual General Meeting on 17 March 2020 will take place as planned under conditions set by the authorities in Switzerland

Roche strongly advises against physical participation and recommends electronic voting via the independent proxy

Despite health measures participation will be at attendees’ own risk





Basel, 14 March 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that, even under the new federal guidelines on the COVID-19 situation (coronavirus), the Annual General Meeting will continue to take place on 17 March in accordance with an exemption provided for by the cantonal authorities Basel-Stadt.



Roche will comply with all federal and cantonal health protection requirements.



However, Roche continues to strongly advise all shareholders against physical attendance at the Annual General Meeting, particularly people whose age or pre-existing condition may make them more susceptible, as part of preventive healthcare measures. Irrespective of health precautions taken, shareholders attending the meeting do so at their own risk.



Instead of attending the meeting physically, Roche once again recommends that shareholders use electronic remote voting and make use of the option to vote by proxy. This can be done using the login details provided to shareholders who have previously registered for the meeting.



Further information on conditions of participation and health measures for the Annual General Meeting can be found at https://www.roche.com/about/governance/annual_general_meetings.htm



