Roche Annual General Meeting 2024

All proposals of the Board of Directors approved

Severin Schwan re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors; all other Board members standing for election confirmed

37th consecutive dividend increase to CHF 9.60 per share



Basel, 12 March 2024 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that its shareholders had approved all proposals of the Board of Directors at its Annual General Meeting. The 635 shareholders in attendance, who represented 77.02% of the total 106,691,000 shares, approved the Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements for 2023, the Remuneration Report and the Sustainability Report.

Severin Schwan was re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by 97.75% of the votes. Addressing the shareholders in a speech, he said:

"Both the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics Divisions delivered strong results in 2023. In particular, I would like to emphasise the strong development of our base business. As a result, we grew on a currency-adjusted basis - despite the significant decline in sales of COVID-19 products. We have a broad product pipeline with 82 drug candidates, ten of which are already in the final phase of clinical development. We have a strong presence in the key areas of oncology, immunology and neurology. We are also expanding into new areas, including obesity. In our Diagnostics Division, we will launch more new products in 2024 than ever before. We are well positioned for the future."

In addition, shareholders approved an increase in the dividend for the past financial year to 9.60 Swiss francs (gross) per share and non-voting equity security. This is the 37th dividend increase in succession. Shareholders also authorised the discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Executive Committee.

The shareholders approved the total bonuses of the Corporate Executive Committee for the 2023 financial year by 95.75% of votes, and the bonus for the resigned Chairman of the Board of Directors for the 2023 financial year by 95.73% of votes. They also approved a maximum total future remuneration by 95.61% of votes for the Board of Directors and by 97.87% of votes for the Corporate Executive Committee until the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

In addition to Severin Schwan, all other members of the Board of Directors who were up for election were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year term:

André Hoffmann

Dr Jörg Duschmalé

Dr Patrick Frost

Anita Hauser

Professor Dr Akiko Iwasaki

Professor Dr Richard P. Lifton

Dr Jemilah Mahmood

Dr Mark Schneider

Dr Claudia Süssmuth Dyckerhoff



The following Board members standing for election were re-elected to the Remuneration Committee for a one-year term:

André Hoffmann

Dr Jörg Duschmalé

Anita Hauser

Professor Dr Richard P. Lifton

The Annual General Meeting appointed KPMG AG as statutory auditors for the 2024 financial year and Testaris AG as independent proxy until the conclusion of the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

The address by Chairman of the Board of Directors Severin Schwan to shareholders will be available at https://www.roche.com/about/governance/annual-general-meetings .

