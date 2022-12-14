14.12.2022 07:23:09

Roche Collaborates With Pfizer To Educate On Importance Of Timely COVID-19 Testing

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that it has collaborated with Pfizer to drive awareness and educate on the importance of timely COVID-19 testing, available treatment options, symptoms and the high-risk factors that can increase the chance of progressing to severe illness.

Roche noted that the collaboration aims to simplify and improve access to health information related to COVID-19.

Individuals who test positive, and are age 50 or older or have certain medical conditions - such as chronic lung disease, heart disease or a weakened immune system - or a sedentary lifestyle, are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.

Roche stated that the Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test, distributed in the United States by Roche Diagnostics and manufactured by SD Biosensor Inc., will now include a QR code that directs individuals to covid19knowmore.com, where they can learn more about COVID-19, including CDC guidance on testing and treatment options.

