14.12.2022 07:23:09
Roche Collaborates With Pfizer To Educate On Importance Of Timely COVID-19 Testing
(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that it has collaborated with Pfizer to drive awareness and educate on the importance of timely COVID-19 testing, available treatment options, symptoms and the high-risk factors that can increase the chance of progressing to severe illness.
Roche noted that the collaboration aims to simplify and improve access to health information related to COVID-19.
Individuals who test positive, and are age 50 or older or have certain medical conditions - such as chronic lung disease, heart disease or a weakened immune system - or a sedentary lifestyle, are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19.
Roche stated that the Pilot COVID-19 At-Home Test, distributed in the United States by Roche Diagnostics and manufactured by SD Biosensor Inc., will now include a QR code that directs individuals to covid19knowmore.com, where they can learn more about COVID-19, including CDC guidance on testing and treatment options.
|13.12.22
|Pfizer Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|13.12.22
|Pfizer Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|06.12.22
|Pfizer Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|23.11.22
|Pfizer Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.11.22
|Pfizer Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Pfizer Inc.
|51,10
|2,32%
|Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh
|38,73
|1,04%
