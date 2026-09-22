Roche: Enicepatide Shows Mean HbA1c Reduction Of 2.65% In Phase II Study At 48 Weeks

(RTTNews) - Roche (RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced positive topline results from CT-388-104, a Phase II clinical trial evaluating enicepatide, in adults living with type 2 diabetes and overweight or obesity. In the study, enicepatide met both primary endpoints, delivering dose-dependent and clinically meaningful reductions in blood glucose and body weight at 48 weeks. Patients receiving the highest titrated dose of 24 mg achieved an HbA1c reduction of 2.65% from a baseline HbA1c of 8.1%. Also, 90% of patients in the 24 mg cohort reached an HbA1c level of =6.5% and 62% achieved normoglycemia, HbA1c < 5.7%, restoring blood glucose levels to a non-diabetic range. The mean weight loss at 48 weeks in the 24 mg enicepatide arm was 15.5% without a demonstrable plateau.

Roche said it is advancing a broad late-stage development program for enicepatide, including two ongoing Phase III studies in chronic weight management and plans to initiate a Phase III glycemic-control program and cardiovascular outcomes trials in the first half of 2027.

At last close on SIX Swiss Exchange, Roche shares were trading at 364.80 Swiss francs, up 2.24%.

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