08.06.2022 09:06:10
Roche: EU Approves Lunsumio To Treat Relapsed Or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma
(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) announced Wednesday that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorisation for the CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody Lunsumio (mosunetuzumab).
The approval is for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory or R/R follicular lymphoma or FL who have received at least two prior systemic therapies.
FL is the most common indolent (slow-growing) form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma or NHL, accounting for about one in five cases of NHL. Despite treatment advances, FL is considered an incurable disease and relapse is common, with outcomes worsening on each consecutive treatment.
Lunsumio is the first CD20xCD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody available to treat FL. It is a new type of immunotherapy that is a chemotherapy-free, off-the-shelf, fixed-duration treatment option that is readily available, so people do not have to wait to start treatment.
The EU approval is based on the phase I/II GO29781 study, where Lunsumio induced high complete response rates, with the majority of complete responses lasting for at least 18 months in people with heavily pre-treated FL.
Roche noted that a robust development programme for Lunsumio is ongoing including two phase III studies: CELESTIMO, investigating Lunsumio plus lenalidomide in second line plus (2L+) FL, and SUNMO, investigating Lunsumio plus Polivy (polatuzumab vedotin) in 2L+ diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).
