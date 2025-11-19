Roche Aktie
WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043
|
19.11.2025 07:36:24
Roche: European Commission Grants Conditional Marketing Authorisation Of Lunsumio
(RTTNews) - Roche (RO.SW) announced that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorisation of Lunsumio, or mosunetuzumab, subcutaneous for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Approval is based on results from the phase I/II GO29781 study. Phase III studies involving Lunsumio SC are ongoing.
Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said: "Developing new formulations of our medicines is part of our commitment to offering greater flexibility and a better treatment experience for patients."
