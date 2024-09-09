Roche Expands Digital Pathology With More Than 20 AI Algorithms From Eight New Partners

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the expansion of its digital pathology open environment with the integration of over 20 advanced artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms from eight new collaborators. This strategic initiative is designed to support pathologists and scientists in cancer research and diagnosis by harnessing the power of cutting-edge AI technology.

Roche said that the integration is facilitated through its navify Digital Pathology enterprise software, an application for the pathologist's workflow, which now incorporates a diverse range of AI-driven algorithms, creating easy access to third-party innovation.

The company noted that AI technology helps enhance pathology with high value insights, which can benefit cancer patients through precision medicine leading to targeted treatment.