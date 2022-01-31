Roche: FDA Approves Vabysmo To Treat Two Vision-threatening Retinal Conditions

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said FDA has approved Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) for the treatment of neovascular or "wet" age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. Neovascular AMD and DME are two leading causes of vision loss worldwide. The company noted that Vabysmo is the first and only FDA-approved injectable eye medicine for nAMD and DME that improves and maintains vision with treatments from one to four months apart in the first year following four initial monthly doses.

"Vabysmo provides a new approach to treating vision-threatening retinal conditions through a mechanism of action that targets two pathways simultaneously," said Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.

Vabysmo will be available in the United States in the coming weeks, Roche said.