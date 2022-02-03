03.02.2022 07:38:41

Roche FY Profit Down 1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) reported that its IFRS net income for fiscal year 2021 was 14.9 billion Swiss francs, a decrease of 1% from the prior year, while the net income was up 2% at constant exchange rates.

Core earnings per share were 19.81 francs compared to 19.16 francs in the previous year.

Annual group sales rose 8% year-over-year to 62.8 billion francs. Group sales for the year increase 9% at constant exchange rates.

Looking ahead for 2022, the company expects sales to be stable or grow in the low-single digits at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range (at constant exchange rates), including the accretive effect of the recent share repurchase.

Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.

For 2022, Roche anticipates sales of COVID-19 medicines and diagnostics to decrease by about 2 billion francs to around 5 billion francs, and sales losses to biosimilars in the current year to be roughly 2.5 billion francs. Excluding those effects, Group sales are expected to grow in the high-single digit range.

The company said its board proposed dividend increase to 9.30 francs per share. If approved by shareholders, this would be the 35th consecutive dividend increase.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh 40,64 -1,18% Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich gespalten. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen