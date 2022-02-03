|
03.02.2022 07:38:41
Roche FY Profit Down 1% - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) reported that its IFRS net income for fiscal year 2021 was 14.9 billion Swiss francs, a decrease of 1% from the prior year, while the net income was up 2% at constant exchange rates.
Core earnings per share were 19.81 francs compared to 19.16 francs in the previous year.
Annual group sales rose 8% year-over-year to 62.8 billion francs. Group sales for the year increase 9% at constant exchange rates.
Looking ahead for 2022, the company expects sales to be stable or grow in the low-single digits at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range (at constant exchange rates), including the accretive effect of the recent share repurchase.
Roche expects to increase its dividend in Swiss francs further.
For 2022, Roche anticipates sales of COVID-19 medicines and diagnostics to decrease by about 2 billion francs to around 5 billion francs, and sales losses to biosimilars in the current year to be roughly 2.5 billion francs. Excluding those effects, Group sales are expected to grow in the high-single digit range.
The company said its board proposed dividend increase to 9.30 francs per share. If approved by shareholders, this would be the 35th consecutive dividend increase.
