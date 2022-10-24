Roche Gets FDA Clearance For COVID-19 PCR Test For Use On Automated Cobas 6800/8800 Systems

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance for the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative PCR test for use on the fully automated cobas 6800 and cobas 8800 Systems, Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) said in a statement on Monday.

The company noted that the standalone test is intended for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, in nasal and nasopharyngeal samples from symptomatic patients who are suspected of having COVID-19 as determined by their healthcare provider.

According to the company, the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Qualitative test is one of the first COVID-19 PCR tests performed on an automated, high throughput platform to receive FDA 510(k) clearance.

