Roche Group H1 Core Operating Profit Rises, Group Sales Up 5%; Confirms 2022 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Roche Group (ROG.SW, RO.SW) said it achieved good results in the first half of the year due to the continued strong demand for its diagnostics base business and the new medicines to treat haemophilia, cancer and neurological disorders. Looking forward, the Group confirmed the outlook for the full year.

First half core earnings per share increased 11% to 11.76 Swiss francs. Core operating profit was 12.67 billion francs, up 9%. IFRS net income was 9.16 billion francs, an increase of 12%. Earnings per share was 10.54 francs, for the quarter.

First half sales increased 5% to 32.3 billion Swiss francs. Pharmaceuticals Division sales increased by 3% to 22.3 billion francs.

For 2022, the Group expects sales to be stable or grow in the low-single digits at constant exchange rates. Core earnings per share are targeted to grow in the low- to mid-single digit range at constant exchange rates. Roche expects to further increase its dividend in Swiss francs.

For 2022, Roche projects sales of COVID-19 medicines and diagnostics to decrease by approximately 2 billion Swiss francs to around 5 billion francs, and sales losses due to biosimilars in the current year to be roughly 2.5 billion francs. Excluding those effects, the Group projects sales to grow in the high-single digit range.