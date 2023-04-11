Roche Introduces Digital Library Of Medical Algorithms 'navify Algorithm Suite'

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) introduces its navify Algorithm Suite, a single platform hosting a library of digital medical algorithms that generate patient-centric insights and can aid earlier diagnosis of cancer and other conditions per intended use, at the HIMSS Global Conference in Chicago, USA, from April 17- 21, 2023.

According to the company, navify Algorithm Suite is a secure digital ecosystem that links physicians easily to a range of medical algorithms from the company and its partners without the hurdle of integrating multiple algorithm providers.

The company noted that the first available medical algorithms focus on identifying patients at risk for some liver and colon cancers. Medical algorithms for cardiac, lung and other disease states are in the pipeline.