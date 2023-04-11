|
11.04.2023 07:13:09
Roche Introduces Digital Library Of Medical Algorithms 'navify Algorithm Suite'
(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) introduces its navify Algorithm Suite, a single platform hosting a library of digital medical algorithms that generate patient-centric insights and can aid earlier diagnosis of cancer and other conditions per intended use, at the HIMSS Global Conference in Chicago, USA, from April 17- 21, 2023.
According to the company, navify Algorithm Suite is a secure digital ecosystem that links physicians easily to a range of medical algorithms from the company and its partners without the hurdle of integrating multiple algorithm providers.
The company noted that the first available medical algorithms focus on identifying patients at risk for some liver and colon cancers. Medical algorithms for cardiac, lung and other disease states are in the pipeline.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten
|
10.03.23
|Roche-Aktie kaum verändert: FDA-Ausschuss stimmt für Zulassung von Roche-Krebsmittel Polivy (Dow Jones)
|
02.02.23
|Roche-Aktie im Minus: Roche hält Umsatz 2022 stabil - 2023 Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang erwartet (Dow Jones)
|
27.12.22
|Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA gibt grünes Licht für Roches Lymphom-Behandlung Lunsumio (Dow Jones)
|
08.12.22
|Roche-Aktie wenig bewegt: US-Arzneimittelbehörde gibt Roche die Zulassung für Alzheimer-Test (Dow Jones)
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Roche zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Roche mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.06.21
|Roche-Aktie in Grün: FDA erteilt Roche-Arznei Notfallzulassung zur COVID-19-Behandlung (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.20
|Roche-Aktie höher: Roche unterstützt Modernas Covid-19-Impfstoffstudien mit Antikörpertests - Moderna-Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)