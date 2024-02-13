13.02.2024 07:17:20

Roche, PathAI Collaborate To Expand Digital Pathology Capabilities For Companion Diagnostics

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) has entered into an agreement with PathAI to expand digital pathology capabilities for companion diagnostics. The collaboration helps advance precision medicine by bringing together AI-interpretation and companion diagnostics, increasing patient access to targeted treatments, Roche said in a statement on Tuesday.

As per the terms of the deal, PathAI will exclusively work with Roche Tissue Diagnostics to develop AI-enabled digital pathology algorithms in the companion diagnostics space.

Roche Tissue Diagnostics will work exclusively with PathAI for a pre-specified term as the sole external algorithm development company for AI-powered companion diagnostics, while retaining the ability to continue to develop its own algorithms for companion diagnostics. PathAI will retain the ability to freely develop algorithms outside of companion diagnostics.

Algorithms developed under this agreement will be deployed using Roche's Digital Pathology solution.

Under a previous agreement from October of 2021, the companies jointly developed an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists. The workflow allows PathAI image analysis algorithms to be accessed within Roche's navify Digital Pathology software platform.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh 29,80 -1,26% Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Einbußen
Die asiatischen Börsen schlagen am Mittwoch unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Dienstag schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex gab deutlich nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen