Roche Aktie
WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043
|
27.01.2026 07:49:11
Roche: Phase II Trial Of CT-388 Achieves Statistically Significant Placebo-adjusted Weight Loss
(RTTNews) - Roche (RO.SW, ROG.SW) reported positive topline results from CT388-103, a Phase II clinical trial of CT-388, an investigational dual GLP-1/GIP receptor agonist being developed for the treatment of obesity. The study found that once-weekly subcutaneous injections of CT-388 resulted in significant and clinically meaningful placebo-adjusted weight loss of 22.5% without reaching a weight loss plateau at 48 weeks. The company noted that a clear dose-response relationship on the weight loss was observed. Also, 73% of participants who were pre-diabetic at baseline and treated with CT-388 at 24 mg achieved normal blood glucose levels at week 48 compared to 7.5% in the placebo group.
Levi Garraway, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said: "The robust weight loss combined with a well-tolerated safety profile reinforces our confidence in the clinical development programme as we advance to Phase III trials."
In the SIX Swiss Exchange, Roche shares closed trading Monday at 350.50 Swiss francs, up 0.69%.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh
|
21.01.26
|Roche-Aktie fällt: Genentech verdoppelt Investition in Werk in North-Carolina (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.25
|Roche-Aktie etwas schwächer: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Gazyva bei Lupusnephritis (Dow Jones)
|
26.11.25
|Roche-Aktie tiefer: Fortschritte bei Multiple-Sklerose-Kandidaten (Dow Jones)
|
18.11.25
|Roche-Aktie deutlich höher: Roche erzielt Studienerfolge mit neuem MS-Mittel Fenebrutinib (Dow Jones)
|
03.11.25
|Roche-Aktie gefragt: Gazyvaro erreicht Hauptstudienziel (Dow Jones)
|
20.10.25
|Roche-Aktie trotzdem schwächer: Weiterer Studienerfolg mit Giredestrant - FDA gibt Gazyva frei (Dow Jones)
|
17.10.25
|Roche-Aktie aber in Rot: Neue Gen-Sequenzierungstechnologie bringt Illumina unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
13.10.25
|Roche-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: FDA-Zulassung für Alzheimer-Diagnose-Test (Dow Jones)