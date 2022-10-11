|
11.10.2022 08:02:11
Roche: PRAME (EPR20330) Antibody Evaluates PRAME Protein Expression In Suspected Melanoma Patients
(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) announced Tuesday the launch of Anti-PRAME (EPR 20330) Rabbit Monoclonal Primary Antibody to identify PRAME protein expression in tissue samples from patients that may have melanoma.
Melanoma is an aggressive skin cancer that originates from melanocytes, which are cells in the skin and eyes that produce and contain melanin. When detected early, the 5-year survival rate is 99 percent.
The company noted that the PRAME (PReferentially expressed Antigen in MElanoma) protein is expressed in most melanomas. Due to this, the PRAME (EPR20330) Antibody is used as an aid to differentiate between benign and malignant lesions to help improve diagnostic decisions.
If PRAME expression is detected, this suggests that the lesion is malignant.
The first test that is used to evaluate a potential melanocytic lesion is a hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) stain of the patient's tissue sample. However, not all melanomas are easily diagnosed using H&E alone.
As per studies, detection of PRAME expression by immunohistochemistry or IHC complements findings from routinely used tests. In particularly challenging cases, use of PRAME IHC may highlight abnormal cells expressing the PRAME protein and provide more confidence in diagnosis of melanoma.
Roche noted that the PRAME (EPR20330) Antibody is fully automated on the full line of Roche BenchMark IHC/ISH instruments.
The company will present more information about PRAME at the International Academy of Pathology 2022 World Congress in Sydney, Australia on October 14.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGShmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.22
|Ausblick: Roche zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Roche mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.06.21
|Roche-Aktie in Grün: FDA erteilt Roche-Arznei Notfallzulassung zur COVID-19-Behandlung (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.20
|Roche-Aktie höher: Roche unterstützt Modernas Covid-19-Impfstoffstudien mit Antikörpertests - Moderna-Aktie im Minus (Dow Jones)
|
22.07.20
|Ausblick: Roche stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.12.19
|Roche erhält Genehmigung aus Großbritannien für Spark-Übernahme (Dow Jones)
|
15.11.19
|Roche übernimmt US-Biotechfirma Promedior für bis zu 1,4 Mrd USD (Dow Jones)
|
03.10.18
|Pharmariese Roche sieht Wirkung bei SMA-Medikament Risdiplam (Dow Jones)