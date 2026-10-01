Roche Aktie

Roche für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.10.2026 08:48:59

Roche Says Giredestrant- Everolimus Combo Significantly Improves PFS In ER+ Breast Cancer

(RTTNews) - Swiss drug major Roche Holding AG (RHHBY, RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced Thursday that giredestrant combination significantly improved progression-free survival in ER-positive advanced breast cancer in phase III evERA.

The detailed results from the evERA Breast Cancer study were published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The FDA has set a PDUFA goal date for giredestrant in early-stage breast cancer of November 30 and in advanced disease of December 18.

giredestrant is an investigational oral selective oestrogen receptor degrader or SERD.

The evERA trial is evaluating giredestrant in combination with everolimus in people with oestrogen receptor (ER)-positive locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer who had disease progression or recurrence following treatment with a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)4/6 inhibitor and endocrine therapy.

According to the firm, the giredestrant combination seeks to delay disease progression and improve overall patient outcomes by targeting resistance to endocrine treatments.

The company reported that investigational giredestrant in combination with everolimus significantly improved progression-free survival or PFS versus standard endocrine therapy plus everolimus.

Additional evERA analyses were presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. The date showd that giredestrant plus everolimus prolongs PFS2 (time from randomisation to disease progression following second-line therapy) and chemotherapy-free survival compared with standard endocrine therapy. This suggests that the clinical benefit may be sustained beyond initial progression.

Erica Mayer, Medical Oncologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, stated, "The evERA trial demonstrated that the giredestrant combination significantly delayed disease progression, potentially offering a promising all-oral treatment option in a setting where there remains a need for additional treatments to improve patient outcomes."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh 45,92 0,27% Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:33 September 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
07:18 3. Quartal 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.09.26 3. Quartal 2026: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX rutschen ab -- Nikkei beflügelt - kein Handel in China und Hongkong
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt notieren am Donnerstag mit deutlichen Verlusten. An den Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Donnerstag erneut positive Vorzeichen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen