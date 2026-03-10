Roche Aktie

WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043

10.03.2026 15:43:06

Roche Shareholders Approve All Proposals At 2026 Annual Meeting

(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), a pharmaceutical company, announced on Tuesday, that its shareholders approved all proposals presented by the Board of Directors at the company's 2026 Annual General Meeting.

A total of 594 shareholders representing 77.22 percent of the 106,691,000 shares voted to approve the 2025 Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the Remuneration and Sustainability reports.

Shareholders also re-elected Severin Schwan as Chairman of the Board with 97.75 percent of the votes and approved a dividend increase to 9.80 Swiss francs per share, marking the company's 39th consecutive dividend increase.

In addition, shareholders re-elected the existing board members and approved the election of Lubomira Rochet to the Board of Directors. They also approved remuneration plans for the board and executive committee and authorized changes to the company's capital structure, including replacing Genussscheine with Participation Certificates listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

RHHBY is currently trading at $54.10, down $0.25 or 0.46 percent on the OTC Markets.

