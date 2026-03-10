Roche Aktie
WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043
|
10.03.2026 15:43:06
Roche Shareholders Approve All Proposals At 2026 Annual Meeting
(RTTNews) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), a pharmaceutical company, announced on Tuesday, that its shareholders approved all proposals presented by the Board of Directors at the company's 2026 Annual General Meeting.
A total of 594 shareholders representing 77.22 percent of the 106,691,000 shares voted to approve the 2025 Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements, as well as the Remuneration and Sustainability reports.
Shareholders also re-elected Severin Schwan as Chairman of the Board with 97.75 percent of the votes and approved a dividend increase to 9.80 Swiss francs per share, marking the company's 39th consecutive dividend increase.
In addition, shareholders re-elected the existing board members and approved the election of Lubomira Rochet to the Board of Directors. They also approved remuneration plans for the board and executive committee and authorized changes to the company's capital structure, including replacing Genussscheine with Participation Certificates listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
RHHBY is currently trading at $54.10, down $0.25 or 0.46 percent on the OTC Markets.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Roche Holding AG Sponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1/2 NVTGSh
|
02.03.26
|Roche-Aktie fällt dennoch: Pharmariese sieht Durchbruch bei oraler MS-Therapie (Dow Jones)
|
16.02.26
|Roche-Aktie stabil: Positive Phase-III-Daten für Gazyva bei seltener Nierenerkrankung (Dow Jones)
|
27.01.26
|Roche-Aktie verliert dennoch: Pharmakonzern erzielt mit CT-388 deutlichen Gewichtsverlust in Studie (finanzen.at)
|
21.01.26
|Roche-Aktie fällt: Genentech verdoppelt Investition in Werk in North-Carolina (Dow Jones)
|
09.12.25
|Roche-Aktie etwas schwächer: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für Gazyva bei Lupusnephritis (Dow Jones)
|
26.11.25
|Roche-Aktie tiefer: Fortschritte bei Multiple-Sklerose-Kandidaten (Dow Jones)
|
18.11.25
|Roche-Aktie deutlich höher: Roche erzielt Studienerfolge mit neuem MS-Mittel Fenebrutinib (Dow Jones)
|
03.11.25
|Roche-Aktie gefragt: Gazyvaro erreicht Hauptstudienziel (Dow Jones)