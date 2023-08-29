|
Roche' Tecentriq Subcutaneous Approved In Great Britain For All Indications Of Intravenous Tecentriq
(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) said that its Tecentriq subcutaneous is now approved in Great Britain for all indications of intravenous Tecentriq, including certain types of lung, bladder, breast and liver cancer, offering a faster, more convenient option to receive treatment.
The company noted that injecting Tecentriq subcutaneously (under the skin) takes approximately seven minutes, compared with 30-60 minutes for intravenous (IV) infusion.
The company said it is working with health authorities globally to bring this option to many more patients around the world.
For Northern Ireland, the Tecentriq SC marketing authorization application is currently under assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Evaluations by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other health authorities globally are also ongoing.
Tecentriq subcutaneous is Roche's fourth subcutaneous cancer therapy. Multiple oncology studies suggest that the majority of cancer patients generally prefer SC over IV administration due to reduced discomfort, ease of administration and shorter duration of treatment.
