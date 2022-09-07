|
07.09.2022 14:04:25
Roche To Buy Good Therapeutics Conditionally Active PD-1-regulated IL-2 Program
(RTTNews) - Good Therapeutics Wednesday said Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) has agreed to acquire Good Therapeutics' conditionally active PD-1-regulated IL-2 Program.
The deal also gives Roche an exclusive right to the platform technology for the development of PD-1-regulated IL-2 receptor agonist therapeutics.
As per the deal, Good Therapeutics will receive an upfront payment of $250 million with additional payments based on reaching certain development, regulatory, and commercial targets.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.
"We are excited to bring Good's innovative PD-1-regulated IL-2 program into our existing oncology pipeline, which nicely complements our efforts on next-generation PD-1-targeted IL-2 therapeutics and our broader oncology strategy of providing cancer patients with innovative solutions and improving health outcomes," said James Sabry, Global Head of Pharma Partnering at Roche.
Following the close of the Roche acquisition, the Good Therapeutics team plans to apply the technology for the design of conditionally active therapeutics to other targets in immuno-oncology and beyond in a new company, Bonum Therapeutics.
