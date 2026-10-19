Roche Aktie
WKN: 891106 / ISIN: US7711951043
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19.10.2026 10:22:30
Roche To Present New Phase 3 Divarasib, Giredestrant, Tam-Peli Data At ESMO 2026
(RTTNews) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), announced that it will present new data from the Phase III Krascendo 1 trial evaluating divarasib in previously treated advanced G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer and patient-reported outcomes from the Phase III lidERA study evaluating giredestrant in early-stage breast cancer at the 2026 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting, held from 23 to 27 October in Madrid.
The presentations also include two late-breaking abstracts across lung, breast and other cancers.
Divarasib Highlights
Krascendo 1 is a global head-to-head trial evaluating divarasib, an investigational KRAS G12C inhibitor, against approved first-generation inhibitors.
According to the company, phase III Krascendo 1 results demonstrated divarasib's superiority over the current standard of care, first-generation KRAS G12C inhibitors, in previously treated advanced G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
Giredestrant Highlights
Giredestrant is an investigational, oral, selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) and full antagonist in estrogen receptor (ER)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative breast cancer, a subtype in which more than 90% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage (I-III).
According to the company, patient-reported outcomes from the Phase III lidERA study showed that giredestrant improved efficacy over standard endocrine therapy without compromising tolerability or health-related quality of life in early-stage breast cancer.
The data will also include,
- Exploratory biomarker findings from the evERA Breast Cancer trial of giredestrant in combination with everolimus in ER-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer in the post-cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor setting.
- Updated interim results for giredestrant plus inavolisib from the MORPHEUS Breast Cancer trial evaluating giredestrant treatment combinations in ER-positive, HER2-negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
Tam-Peli Highlights
In addition, the company said additional Phase 3 results in Chinese patients with metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma showed that Tam-Peli, a B7-H3 targeted antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), demonstrated efficacy and a favourable safety profile.
For Tam-Peli, data include late-breaking interim Phase 3 results in heavily pretreated recurrent/metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, analyses of interstitial lung disease in patients with advanced solid tumours from Phase I/II studies, and Phase I efficacy and safety data for Tam-Peli in patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.
The company said the new findings reinforce positive Phase 3 TAISHAN-302 results, which previously met key endpoints of overall survival, progression-free survival, and objective response rate in second-line small cell lung cancer.
Roche is developing and commercialising Tam-Peli outside mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau, and plans to initiate global trials across multiple tumour types.
Stock Performance
RHHBY has traded between $301.27 and $514.08 over the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $458.47.
For more such biotech stock news, visit www.rttnews.com.
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