Roche Unveils Advanced Test For Enhanced B-Cell Lymphoma Diagnosis

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY) announced the launch of the first clinically approved, highly-sensitive in-situ hybridisation (ISH) test, the VENTANA Kappa and Lambda Dual ISH mRNA Probe Cocktail assay, in countries accepting the CE Mark. The test helps differentiate a B-cell cancer from a normal, reactive immune response.

B-cell lymphoma is a type of cancer that typically develops in the lymphatic system. It accounts for approximately 85 percent of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) cases.

Roche noted that the new test enables assessment across the more than 60 B-cell lymphoma subtypes and plasma cell neoplasms on a single tissue slide. The test can assess small biopsies and formalin-fixed tissue, reducing the need for a fresh tissue sample, which may not be available especially if lymphoma was not originally suspected.

The company said the test properties preserve tissue, may result in fewer additional patient biopsies and make interpretation quicker and easier for the pathologist, helping create a faster diagnosis and access to treatment for patients.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.